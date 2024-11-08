Mexico Plans to Address Development and Digitalization at G-20

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum will travel to the Group of 20 meeting in Brazil later this month with a delegation that includes Energy Minister Luz Elena Gonzalez and Foreign Affairs Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente.

Less than two months since she took office, the meeting will be an opportunity for the Mexican government to discuss some of its priority issues that include gender equality, sustainable development and digitalization, De la Fuente said at a Friday press briefing.

Sheinbaum will travel on commercial flights and attend for only the first day of the session in Rio de Janeiro, in order to return early Nov. 19 to prepare for celebrations of the Mexican Revolution, part of her government’s attempt to maintain its early focus on domestic affairs.

Mexico will continue to share its experience with development programs directed at tree-planting growers and youth, and its pension for elderly Mexicans, De la Fuente said. Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O will not attend in order to continue preparations of the 2025 budget.

Mexico will support Brazil’s alliance to address hunger and poverty. It is still being determined with whom Sheinbaum will have bilateral meetings, though requests have come from Canada, China, South Korea, India, France, Indonesia, Japan, and the UK.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.