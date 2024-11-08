Nintendo Suit Seeks $65,700 From ‘Pokémon With Guns’ Studio

(Bloomberg) -- Nintendo Co. and the Pokémon Co. are seeking compensation of around ¥10 million ($65,700) in a patent infringement suit against Pocketpair Inc., the maker of hit game Palworld.

Nintendo and affiliate Pokémon are seeking ¥5 million each, plus late fees, Pocketpair said in a statement posted on X Friday. The suit alleges that Pocketpair violated three patents, related to catching and riding the pokémon characters and having monsters fight one another, according to the statement.

A spokesperson for Nintendo didn’t immediately respond to a query after normal working hours.

The Tokyo District Court is scheduled to hear opening remarks in the case next week. Nintendo had earlier said it is seeking an injunction against Palworld and compensation for damages, but did not elaborate.

Palworld was an instant success when it debuted in January, earning the moniker “Pokémon with guns” among fans who compared the game’s monsters with those in Nintendo’s franchise. Patent protection in software typically covers elements of the user experience and gameplay mechanics, rather than the look of characters.

