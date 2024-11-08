Qantas Jet Makes Emergency Landing in Sydney After Suspected Engine Failure

A Boeing Co. 737-838 aircraft operated by Qantas Airways Ltd. taxis on the tarmac at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. While losses at airlines globally from Covid-19 are set to surpass $174 billion by the end of 2021 -- wiping out half a decade of profits -- Qantas has become one of the most financially secure carriers anywhere in the world. Photographer: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Qantas Airways Ltd. said it will investigate the cause of a suspected engine failure that forced an emergency landing of one of its Boeing Co. 737 jets on Friday.

Qantas Flight 520 from Sydney to Brisbane returned to Sydney safely around 1 p.m. local time and passengers were able to disembark as images on social media showed huge smoke plumes billowing from the runway.

This “coincided with a grass fire along the eastern side of the airport’s parallel runway,” Sydney Airport said in a statement. “It’s not clear at this stage if the two incidents are linked and investigations are continuing.”

“One of our flights to Brisbane experienced a suspected engine failure after take-off from Sydney Airport this afternoon,” Qantas Chief Pilot Richard Tobiano said in a statement. “We will also be conducting an investigation into what caused the engine issue.”

Sydney Airport said its main runway is still operational but passengers should expect some delays.

