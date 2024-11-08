Singapore Banks’ Wealth Lift Gives Optimism as Rates Decline

Buildings in Singapore, on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Singapore's incoming Prime Minister Lawrence Wong picked Trade Minister Gan Kim Yong as his deputy, keeping the cabinet of outgoing premier Lee Hsien Loong largely intact. Photographer: Lauryn Ishak/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Wealth bankers and traders are bolstering earnings at Singapore lenders, signaling their ability to retain profitability despite an outlook of lower interest rates.

The non-interest income of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. and United Overseas Bank Ltd. grew at double-digit percentage points, the firms said in filings to the exchange on Friday. That boosted net income even when the lending business is getting hit with tighter margins.

Their earnings came a day after DBS Group Holdings Ltd., the region’s top lender by assets, reported record profit and unveiled a surprise share buyback program that sent the stock to its highest-ever level. The trio has been expanding services that serve the rich, building the business that generates extra fees even when interest rates head lower.

“The strong improvement in our wealth management business and trading income reflected the progress we have made in advancing our corporate strategy,” OCBC’s Chief Executive Officer Helen Wong said in a statement. “Looking ahead, we will continue to pro-actively manage our balance sheet to prepare for a lower interest rate environment.”

UOB also said it undertook deposit cost management to mitigate interest rate headwinds.

The US Federal Reserve on Thursday cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point. The second-straight rate cut followed a larger, half-point reduction in September, extending efforts to keep the US economic expansion on solid footing.

For the Singapore banks, the shift in the business drivers are starting to be clear.

OCBC’s net income rose 9% to S$1.97 billion ($1.5 billion) for the three-month period ended Sept. 30, roughly in line with analysts’ estimates for net income of S$1.91 billion. Trading gains more than doubled and wealth fees surged. Net interest income slipped 1%.

UOB’s profit, excluding one-off expenses, climbed 11% to S$1.64 billion ($1.24 billion) and beat expectations. Wealth-led fees rose to record while net interest income rose 1%.

