Australia’s Resolute Mining CEO, Executives Detained in Mali

(Bloomberg) -- Terry Holohan, chief executive officer of Australian gold miner Resolute Mining Ltd., has been detained by the military-controlled government of Mali in West Africa, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Holohan and other company executives were taken by Mali’s junta over the weekend, said the people, who weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

Perth-based Resolute declined to comment. A Mali mining ministry official declined to comment when reached by phone. The matter was earlier reported by Agence France-Presse.

The apparent detention follows a number of arrests in recent weeks targeting fellow gold miner Barrick Gold Corp. employees by the military government which staged a coup d’état in 2020. Four Barrick employees were arrested in October.

Resolute, like other international miners operating in Mali, has been under growing pressure since the military seized power. The company has ramped up production at its Syama project in the nation’s southeast and a second phase of the mine is expected to be in operation in 2025.

