Iran Targets Outages Amid Health Concerns From Power Plants

(Bloomberg) -- Iran is set to enforce scheduled power cuts as it moves to limit electricity production from power plants that use polluting fuels, according to the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency.

In a bid to tackle air pollution, the government aims to halt the burning of mazut — a heavy fuel oil — at thermal plants in major cities including Isfahan, Shazand, and Karaj, according to Shina Ansari, Iran’s top environmental official, ISNA reported on Saturday.

“The issue of air pollution cannot be solved in the short term. However, it’s possible to temporarily resort to methods to ensure people’s health is not endangered,” Ansari said. She didn’t specify when the power cuts would be implemented, or which areas would be affected.

Iran, home to the world’s second-largest natural gas reserves, relies heavily on the fuel for power generation and heating. However, as colder seasonal temperatures drive up domestic gas demand and authorities prioritize supplies for household heating, some thermal plants have turned to mazut as an alternative, according to local media reports.

The practice has sparked public health concerns, as burning mazut releases high levels of toxic chemicals that intensify air pollution and pose severe health risks, including respiratory and cardiovascular issues.

ISNA reported that 14 thermal plants in Iran are equipped to use mazut, though it didn’t specify how many are actively using the fuel. The report added that the government plans to restrict mazut usage in power stations located near densely populated areas, citing a government mandate to reduce pollution risks.

