Qatar Said to Withdraw From Israel-Hamas Mediation Role

(Bloomberg) -- Qatar has ended its effort to mediate between Israel and Hamas in pursuit of a cease-fire in Gaza, according to a person briefed on the matter.

The move comes after each side repeatedly refused to participate in talks in good faith, and didn’t show a willingness to engage constructively, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing the decision.

Without a genuine interest in finding a resolution to the 13-month-old conflict in Gaza, Qatar assessed that it can no longer constructively contribute to the process.

The repeated mediation efforts attempted by the Gulf state have become more about political optics orchestrated by each side at Qatar’s expense than an attempt to secure peace, the person said.

The person said Qatar notified Israel, Hamas and the US administration of the decision and that none of the parties had advance notice.

The Hamas political office in Qatar no longer serves its purpose, the person added, without providing more detail.

