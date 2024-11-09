South Korea Says North Is Disrupting GPS for Planes, Boats

A Boeing Co. 777-300 passenger aircraft, operated by Korean Air Lines Co., bottom, taxies on the tarmac at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Korean Air asked European Union regulators to delay their in-depth review of its plan to buy smaller South Korean rival Asiana Airlines Inc. for 1.8 trillion won ($1.4 billion) while it fine tunes a package of remedies to allay antitrust concerns. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- North Korea is causing GPS disruptions for South Korean airplanes and boats in its latest cross-border provocation, according to the Defense Ministry in Seoul.

Several South Korean boats and dozens of commercial airplanes have experienced disruptions due to North Korea’s moves that began Friday, the ministry said in a text message. Yonhap earlier reported the disturbances.

Tensions between the two Koreas remain high after the Kim Jong Un regime sent thousands of balloons across the border this year, dumping trash and propaganda leaflets. North Korea is also sending troops to aid Russia’s war against Ukraine, officials in South Korea and the US say, condemning the move.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said earlier this week he discussed the presence of North Korean troops in Russia and its neighbor’s ballistic missile development in a phone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump.

