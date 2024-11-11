China Credit Expansion Slowed More Than Forecast in October

(Bloomberg) -- China’s credit expansion slowed more than expected in October, as borrowing demand dwindled in a traditionally slow month for financing activity.

Aggregate financing, a broad measure of credit, increased 1.4 trillion yuan ($195 billion), according to Bloomberg calculations based on data released by the People’s Bank of China on Monday. That compares with a median forecast of 1.5 trillion yuan by economists in a Bloomberg survey, and an increase of 1.8 trillion yuan in the same month a year ago

Financial institutions offered 500 billion yuan of new loans in the month, Bloomberg calculations showed. The median forecast was 700 billion yuan

China’s slowing economic activity showed initial signs of stabilization in October, following a broad package of stimulus introduced from the end of September that included a slew of interest-rate cuts. October is usually a weak month for credit growth because banks aren’t in a rush to hit their quarterly lending targets.

Corporate and household borrowing demand has been sluggish in recent years, as the worst property downturn in recent history dampened consumption and investment in many related sectors. As a result, China hasn’t experienced the typical credit cycles seen before 2022, but rather saw a continued slowdown in lending.

The M1 narrow money supply — which includes cash in circulation and corporate demand deposits — fell 6.1% in October, slightly less than forecast by economists. Companies have been using deposits to pay back loans while consumers stayed cautious about spending.

The PBOC has indicated it’s ready to ease monetary policy further. Governor Pan Gongsheng said the central bank could reduce banks’ reserve requirement ratio by 25 to 50 basis points by the end of the year, depending on market liquidity. Lowering the ratio frees up money for banks to lend and invest. Economists also expect the central bank to lower interest rates going into next year.

(Updates with money supply drop in fourth paragraph, adds chart. An earlier version of this story corrected the dollar figure in first bullet point.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.