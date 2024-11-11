Citadel Securities India Full-Year Profit Jumps as Market Booms

(Bloomberg) -- Citadel Securities’ India unit saw a jump in trading revenue and profit in its first full year of operations, highlighting the strong growth that has lured global trading firms to the country’s $4.6 trillion stock market.

Citadel Securities India Markets Pvt. reported total revenue of 29 billion rupees ($344 million) for the 12-month period ended March, according to a filing last month with the ministry of corporate affairs. Net income stood at 14.68 billion rupees.

US-based Citadel Securities, which began its Indian trading business in June 2022, previously posted a revenue of 7.83 billion rupees and net income of 3.12 billion rupees for nine months ended March 2023.

India’s booming equity market has attracted several high-speed trading firms including Optiver BV, IMC Trading and Jane Street Group. However, regulatory measures aimed at curbing excessive speculation in a market rife with retail investors may threaten growth after they take effect later this month.

The turnover in equity derivatives has fallen more than 20% from a record of about $6 trillion in February. This comes amid an outflow of global capital, which pushed the main NSE Nifty 50 Index close to correction territory last week.

Citadel Securities has a presence in cash equities and stock derivatives in India. A spokesperson for the firm declined to comment on its financial results. India requires private firms to file annual financial statements with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

