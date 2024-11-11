Copper and Other Metals Fall on Dollar Rally, Soft China Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Copper and other industrial metals extended declines as a strong dollar and a weak demand outlook in China continued to weigh on commodity prices.

Metals from aluminum to nickel fell, with copper on track for a seventh consecutive weekly decline. The outlook for copper demand was dented on Friday when China’s much-anticipated stimulus package underwhelmed investors.

The world’s biggest metals importer unveiled a $1.4 trillion program to restructure local government debt, but stopped short of unleashing new stimulus to boost domestic demand, even as it faces deflationary pressures that have sunk prices at the factory gate for 25 straight months.

Meanwhile, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose as much as 0.7% Monday, reaching the highest level since November 2023 and extending a powerful rally sparked by the reelection of Donald Trump. A strong dollar reduces the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.

One momentary bright spot among base metals was zinc, which briefly spiked after the London Metal Exchange reported the biggest drop in readily available stockpiles since December.

Futures rose as much as 1.6% Monday morning before erasing the gain. Withdrawals of the metal from warehouses in Singapore and Malaysia resulted in a 6.4% decline in on-warrant inventories.

Copper traded 1.4% lower at $9,313 a ton on the LME as of 5:08 p.m. local time. Aluminum and nickel saw similar falls, while zinc held flat.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.