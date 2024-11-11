India’s Hindalco Reports 78% Jump in Profit on High Metal Prices

(Bloomberg) -- Hindalco Industries Ltd., one of India’s largest aluminum and copper producers, reported a 78% jump in second-quarter profit, aided by higher prices of metals and a rise in income from non-core business sources.

Net income for the three months through September climbed to 39 billion rupees ($463 million) from nearly 22 billion a year earlier, the company said in a statement Monday. Profit beat the average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Still, the earnings were impacted by an 18% profit decline at its US unit Novelis, the world’s largest recycler of aluminum, caused by a plant shutdown in Switzerland, Hindalco said last week. The Sierre plant, which halted work due to flooding in June, has partially resumed output but may incur future expenses to fully restore operations.

Hindalco took a 5.14 billion-rupee charge on the plant during the quarter, in addition to a 3.3 billion-rupee hit it incurred in the April-June quarter, according to the statement.

Despite the flooding, Novelis witnessed a 1% increase in shipments of flat rolled products during the quarter. That was backed by strong demand for sheets to make beverage cans, although an increase in the price of aluminum scrap, a raw material, posed some challenges.

Overall, the group’s revenue for the period rose about 7%, buoyed by an increase in metal prices. Aluminum’s three-month average forward price increased 10% during the quarter from a year earlier on the London Metal Exchange. Copper gained 11%.

Income from non-core sources of business more than doubled as a result of a land sale in Maharashtra, Hindalco said.

