Italian Court Further Deals Blow to Meloni’s Albania Migrant Plan

(Bloomberg) -- A court in Rome dealt a further blow to Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s plans to resettle some asylum seekers in Albania, saying a second batch of migrants should return to Italy.

Rome’s civil tribunal suspended the detention of seven people hailing from Egypt and Bangladesh who were already in Albania, it said in a statement Monday.

Newswire Ansa reported the individuals would be released with immediate effect. Meloni’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment. Matteo Salvini, leader of the League, a coalition partner, said the decision was “another political verdict delivered to the detriment of Italians and their security.”

Meloni had promised to stymie illegal migration when she campaigned for the premiership in 2022, and proposed a deal with Albania to resettle some asylum seekers. A first group, sent to Albania last month, was immediately rerouted to Italy after court objections.

In response, Meloni’s government pushed through a decree it said would enshrine the countries deemed as “safe” in a bid to enforce the plan, which has been heavily criticized by opposition political parties and NGOs.

Some European leaders had praised the plans and said they would study whether they could be implemented in their own jurisdictions.

