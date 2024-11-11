Point72 Japan Head Bartlett to Step Down, Firm Seeks Successor

(Bloomberg) -- Point72 Asset Management’s head of Japan Toby Bartlett is stepping down from his role and the firm is beginning to search for his successor, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bartlett will leave his position early next year and become a consultant to the hedge fund founded by billionaire Steve Cohen, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

A representative for Point72 declined to comment.

Bartlett joined Stamford, Connecticut-based Point72 in early 2022, and oversaw parts of the firm’s Asia strategy as well as recruitment and professional development in Japan. He previously founded his own fund and has worked at Hong Kong-based LIM Advisors Ltd., as well as Highbridge Capital Management and Citadel.

Point72, which manages $35.2 billion, opened an office in Japan in 2011 and has been expanding its presence as the market draws more foreign investor interest. The fund is set to move to a bigger office in Tokyo next year, and Cohen said in April 2023 that there were plans to increase headcount in the country by about 20%.

