AstraZeneca Talks Up US Growth as China Problems Worsen

(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc is increasingly looking to the US for growth as its once fast-expanding China business slows amid a probe that has battered the drugmaker’s share price.

Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot set out the British drugmaker’s ambitions in the US, including a big investment in research and development, as the company reported third-quarter earnings and raised its annual forecast.

“We are very confident in the future growth of the economy in the United States. We believe the policies that will be put in place will drive economic growth of course, but also drive innovation,” he said Tuesday on a call with reporters.

Astra plans to invest $3.5 billion in R&D and manufacturing in the US by the end of 2026. This includes $2 billion of new investment as Astra seeks to further bulk up its US business, which now generates twice as much revenue as Europe and is the biggest driver of sales of any region.

“We see the US as a really critical market for our future,” said Soriot, who expects Astra’s share of the market to grow as the drugmaker launches new medicines.

Soriot’s upbeat take on the US, where President-elect Donald Trump is likely to make domestic manufacturing a priority, comes as the company faces significant challenges in China.

Long championed by Soriot, Astra’s China unit was a weak point in the third quarter, reporting the lowest regional sales growth amid a deepening investigation by Beijing authorities. Leon Wang, president of Astra’s China division, is still being detained and Soriot said he has few details on the probe.

“We basically have been given no information,” Soriot said of the detention of Wang. “We have to wait to hear the conclusions of the authorities.”

Around 100 ex-employees of Astra have already been sentenced on charges of medical insurance fraud. A handful of current and former senior executives are also being investigated for alleged illegal importation of cancer drugs.

Soriot said that it was “reasonable to expect” that Astra would be affected by the situation in China but reiterated the drugmaker’s ambition for $80 billion of sales by 2030, up from about $46 billion last year.

Soriot said Astra has strong compliance mechanisms in China but can’t police every single employee. The recent compliance failures involved the use of the WeChat messaging platform, which is outside of Astra’s monitoring systems, he said. Astra has since put in place new measures including field-based compliance officers, he said.

