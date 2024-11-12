Bonds Drop Before US Inflation as Rate Bets Pared: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields climbed and the dollar hit a two-year high ahead of key inflation data that could further sap confidence in the pace of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts. Stocks in Asia are set to open lower after a breakneck US rally ran out of steam.

Two-year US yields — more closely tied to Fed decisions than longer-maturity debt — reached the highest since July as the dollar extended its post-election rally, pushing the Japanese yen nearer the closely watched level of 155. Equity futures pointed to drops in Sydney, Tokyo and Hong Kong after the S&P 500 slipped following its biggest five-day advance in a year. Bitcoin approached $90,000 for the first time.

Treasury 10-year yields advanced 12 basis points to 4.43% on Tuesday, and Australia’s equivalent jumped seven basis points in early trading Wednesday. Traders are now pricing in about two US rate cuts through June, against almost four seen at the start of last week.

US data later today is expected to show the overall consumer price index probably increased 0.2% for a fourth month, while the year-over-year measure is projected to have accelerated for the first time since March.

“Inflation is not tamed,” Scott Kleinman, co-president at Apollo Global Management Inc., said in a Bloomberg Television interview Tuesday. “We’re going to have to live with a higher rate environment for a lot longer.”

Traders are betting on further losses in Treasuries in anticipation that Donald Trump’s pledged policies will rekindle inflation and keep US interest rates high. Open interest, an indication of futures traders’ positioning in the bond market, rose for a fourth straight session in the two-year note contract, data released Tuesday show.

Fed Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari on Tuesday said he’ll be watching the inflation data closely to determine whether another interest-rate cut is appropriate at the US central bank’s December meeting.

“The bond market is set up for a stronger CPI number,” said David Rogal, fixed-income portfolio manager at BlackRock Inc. “Even with certainty on the election result, there’s still a fair amount of uncertainty on policy and how that impacts markets.”

To Will Compernolle at FHN Financial, a hot consumer price index and/or strong retail spending could push yields higher if a December rate cut “starts looking imprudent.”

The post-election advance in US stocks could stall as investors start to take profits, according to strategists at Citigroup Inc. led by Chris Montagu. Investor exposure to American shares jumped to the highest since 2013 after the presidential vote amid optimism around stronger economic growth, according to a survey from Bank of America Corp.

“We are on watch for potential profit taking, consolidation, or even correction for US equities heading into the first quarter of the new year,” said Dan Wantrobski at Janney Montgomery Scott. “Upward momentum remains strong and investor sentiment favorable, but stocks are once again overbought/extended across multiple timeframes.”

Key events this week:

Eurozone industrial production, Wednesday

US CPI, Wednesday

Fed speakers include Jeffrey Schmid, Lorie Logan, Neel Kashkari and Alberto Musalem, Wednesday

Eurozone GDP, Thursday

US PPI, jobless claims, Thursday

Walt Disney earnings, Thursday

Fed speakers include Jerome Powell, John Williams and Adriana Kugler, Thursday

China retail sales, industrial production, Friday

US retail sales, Empire manufacturing, industrial production, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.4% as at 7.41 a.m. in Tokyo

Hang Seng futures fell 1.3%

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 1%

Currencies

The euro was little changed at $1.0623

The Japanese yen was little changed at 154.63 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $88,414.29

Ether was little changed at $3,277.48

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 12 basis points to 4.43%

Australia’s 10-year yield rose seven basis points to 4.63%

