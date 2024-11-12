Iron Ore Futures Dip Below $100 a Ton on China Demand Concerns

A freight train carrying iron ore travels towards Port Hedland, Australia, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. A two-day drive from the nearest big city, Perth, Port Hedland is the nexus of Australias iron-ore industry, the terminus of one of Australias longest private railways that hauls ore about 400 kilometers (250 miles) from the mines of BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. The line ran a record-breaking test train weighing almost 100,000 tons that was more than 7 kilometers long in 2001, and even normal trains haul up to 250 wagons of ore. Photographer: Ian Waldie/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Iron ore sank below $100 a ton, hitting the lowest level this month, as China’s efforts to support growth underwhelmed investors, and miners continued to ramp up operations.

The steel-making ingredient is one of the year’s worst performing major commodities, losing more than a quarter of its value this year, as China’s economy slows despite government efforts to arrest the slide and fix a drawn-out property-sector crisis. Top miners, meanwhile, have been boosting flows, and Chinese port inventories are at their highest ever for this time of year.

Iron ore futures traded 0.7% lower at $100 a ton as of 1:35 p.m. in Singapore, after earlier sinking as low as $99.90. In China, yuan-priced contracts in Dalian dropped, and steel futures in Shanghai also declined.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.