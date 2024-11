Iron Ore Futures Dip Below $100 a Ton on China Demand Concerns

A freight train carrying iron ore travels towards Port Hedland, Australia, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. A two-day drive from the nearest big city, Perth, Port Hedland is the nexus of Australia’s iron-ore industry, the terminus of one of Australia’s longest private railways that hauls ore about 400 kilometers (250 miles) from the mines of BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. The line ran a record-breaking test train weighing almost 100,000 tons that was more than 7 kilometers long in 2001, and even normal trains haul up to 250 wagons of ore. Photographer: Ian Waldie/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Iron ore sank below $100 a ton, hitting the lowest level this month, as China’s efforts to support growth underwhelmed investors, and miners continued to ramp up operations.

The steel-making ingredient is one of the year’s worst performing major commodities, losing more than a quarter of its value this year, as China’s economy slows despite government efforts to arrest the slide and fix a drawn-out property-sector crisis. Top miners, meanwhile, have been boosting flows, and Chinese port inventories are at their highest ever for this time of year.

Iron ore futures traded 0.7% lower at $100 a ton as of 1:35 p.m. in Singapore, after earlier sinking as low as $99.90. In China, yuan-priced contracts in Dalian dropped, and steel futures in Shanghai also declined.

