Korea Zinc Silent on Share Sale as Quarterly Profit Drops

(Bloomberg) -- Korea Zinc Co. reported a drop in third-quarter operating profit on Tuesday but stopped short of providing investors with a much-anticipated update on its planned $1.8 billion share sale, already under investigation by the country’s financial watchdog.

The world’s largest producer of refined zinc, caught in a bitter battle for control between two major shareholder groups, surprised the market with its share issue announcement late last month — just days after concluding a hefty buyback. The move prompted a steep fall in the shares and attracted the attention of the Financial Supervisory Service, which said it was looking into potential wrongdoing.

Korea Zinc’s plan lacked details, the FSS said, including around the decision-making process.

The fight over the company, raging since September, has pitted Chairman Choi Yun-beom against the company’s top shareholder and private equity firm MBK Partners Ltd., which teamed up to launch a takeover bid.

MBKP and Young Poong Corp. now control more than 39.8% of the company, while the rival camp owns about 35% of the company after the buyback.

In early Tuesday trade, Korea Zinc shares were down 3.1%. The stock still has nearly doubled since September, making it one of the Seoul’s most valuable companies.

Operating profit for the three month period came in at 149.98 billion won ($107 million). Five analysts on average had estimated Korea Zinc to report an operating profit of 266.5 billion won. The company will hold a call with analysts on earnings later on Tuesday.

