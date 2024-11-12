Thailand Declares Extra Holidays to Spur Tourism-Reliant Economy

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s cabinet approved two additional holidays next year to encourage people to travel during the long weekends to stimulate tourism and support Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.

The special holidays on June 2 and Aug. 11 next year being Mondays will allow people to plan longer trips during those weekends, government officials said at a briefing on Bangkok on Tuesday. The cabinet also declared Jan. 2, 2026 as a holiday that will stretch the new year break to five days. Public holidays in 2025 will total 21 days, officials said.

Tourism-reliant Thailand has in recent years granted additional holidays to support its travel industry and ensure its recovery from the pandemic blow. The sector accounts for about 12% of Thailand’s gross domestic product and nearly a fifth of jobs.

The declaration of additional holidays will also be in line with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra administration’s move to designate next year as the year of tourism and sports, deputy government spokeswoman Sasikan Wattanachan said.

About 30 million tourists have visited the country so far this year, on course to meet Thai government’s full-year target of 36.7 million. In 2019, Thailand saw record foreign arrivals — almost 40 million — which generated $60 billion in revenue.

Foreign tourist arrivals to Thailand — popular for its vibrant nightlife, beaches and national parks — is on course to top the pre-pandemic record next year as the recovery in global travel demand gathers momentum, online travel platform Agoda said last week.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.