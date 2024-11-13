China’s Dollar Bond Sale Yields Almost Same as US Treasuries

Hong Kong one-hundred dollar banknotes and a U.S. one-hundred dollar banknote are arranged for a photograph in Hong Kong, China, on Monday, April 15, 2019. The Hong Kong dollar's one-month historical volatility climbed to the highest since early February as traders were whiplashed by the currency's price swings amid declining liquidity. With the city's de facto central bank having spent $2.8 billion in March to defend the peg to the U.S. dollar, Hong Kongs aggregate balance has dropped and interbank rates have soared. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China, which recently unveiled plans to support its ailing economy, got more than $40 billion of bids for its first dollar bond issuance since 2021.

That’s 20 times the bonds on offer and helped drive the yields that will be paid by China to as little as one basis point more than what the US pays for a Treasury of similar duration.

China raised $2 billion from three- and five-year securities at one and three basis points over Treasuries, respectively, according to a person familiar with the matter. They were initially marketed at spreads of about 25 and 30 basis points.

While the bonds were available to investors globally, officials last week said they will be sold in Saudi Arabia, an unusual venue given that London, New York and Hong Kong are normally being picked for such transactions. But the choice comes after recent efforts to boost economic ties. Officials from both countries met earlier this year to discuss cooperation, and the warming relations can be seen in moves such as a doubling of investment in Saudi Arabia by China’s biggest steel producer.

“It is in line with two countries’ rising connections,” said Ting Meng, senior Asia credit strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. “The bond is in the same format as prior ones, but there could be more Middle East investors.”

The bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Dubai and the Hong Kong exchange.

Yields on some of China’s previously issued dollar bonds dropped below those on equivalent Treasuries this year, a rarity in global fixed income markets because the US securities have historically been considered the safest of investments.

China’s dollar note due November 2027 has held a so-called negative spread to US Treasuries for most of this year, and the yield on that debt security was about 18 basis points under the equivalent US government bond on Wednesday, Bloomberg-compiled data show.

The situation stems in part from strong demand among Chinese investors who have been hunting for higher returns in offshore markets and can benefit from tax exemptions on purchases of the nation’s government debt.

China sold 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) of notes in Paris in September, its first euro-denominated bond sale in three years. Last week, the Ministry of Finance announced a $1.4 trillion bailout program for debt-straddled local governments, though it stopped short of more stimulus to lift domestic demand.

Bank of China, Bank of Communications, Agricultural Bank of China, BofA Securities, China Construction Bank, China International Capital Corporation, Citigroup, Crédit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., HSBC, ICBC, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho and Standard Chartered Bank arranged the sale.

