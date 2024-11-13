HK Brokers Brace for First Typhoon Trading Day as Storm Nears

Signage for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. (HKEx) at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong, China, on Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2024. Photographer: Lam Yik/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- For the first time on Thursday, Hong Kong’s stock exchange will keep its markets open through severe weather.

The Hong Kong Observatory said it will issue a so-called Typhoon Signal 8, the third highest, at 11:10 p.m. local time Wednesday as tropical storm Toraji is edging closer to the Pearl River Estuary and local winds will strengthen. The signal will remain in force at least until 10 a.m. Thursday, it added.

“All of HKEX’s markets, including the after-hours trading session, will remain fully operational,” Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. said in a statement.

This will mark an end to the bourse’s decades-old tradition of shutting with storms of signal No. 8 or above that had made the city an outlier among major financial hubs. The practice had became increasingly questioned during the pandemic, when widespread work-from-home setups showed little hindrance to trading.

The last time Hong Kong halted its market due to inclement weather was when Super Typhoon Yagi skirted the city in early September. HKEX started the new trading arrangement on Sept. 23.

