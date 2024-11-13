Korea Zinc Pulls $1.8 Billion Share Sale Plan After Probe

Water vapor and smoke rise from a Korea Zinc Co. smelting factory at dawn in Ulsan, South Korea, on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. The bitter feud for the worlds biggest zinc smelter and an influential supplier of metals required in energy transition reached a feverish pitch after homegrown buyout shop MBK Partners teamed up with Korea Zincs biggest shareholder Young Poong Co. to launch a takeover bid. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Korea Zinc Co. has scrapped a planned $1.8 billion share sale, nearly two weeks after its announcement prompted a selloff in the stock and triggered an investigation by the country’s financial watchdog.

Korea Zinc said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that it considered opinions of market participants and shareholders before making the decision. The announcement deals a blow to Chairman Choi Yun-beom’s efforts to shore up support among shareholders and employees, who stood to be allocated a fifth of the new stock. It would also delay his proposed move to pay down debt.

Shortly after the share issue plan was announced late last month, Financial Supervisory Service ordered Korea Zinc, the world’s biggest zinc smelter, to revise its filing, saying the original plan lacked details, including around the decision-making process and due diligence on the arranger. The FSS launched an investigation into potential wrongdoings.

