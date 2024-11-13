Stocks to Rise, Traders See Fed Cut Next Month: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian shares were primed to drift higher Thursday after US inflation data supported the case for another Federal Reserve rate cut next month.

Equity futures for Japan and Australia climbed, while those for Hong Kong fell as a gauge of US-listed Chinese companies declined Wednesday. US equities were little changed as the post-election rally appeared to stall. The S&P 500 was flat and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.2%.

US consumer price data fell in line with expectations on a headline basis, although the annualized three-month core rate picked up, marking the fastest pace since April. Overall, the numbers were supportive of a potential Fed cut in mid-December with swaps traders increasing the likelihood to around 80% from about 56% earlier Wednesday.

The nuanced data led short end yields to fall, with the two-year yield dropping five basis points to 4.29%. The 10-year rose two basis points to the highest level since July, while the 30-year climbed seven basis points to the highest since May. A gauge of the dollar advanced as the greenback resumed its strengthening against major currencies.

“A December cut is still in the cards,” said Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management. “A hotter-than-expected inflation number could have convinced the Fed to stand pat at its next meeting.”

The yen slumped 0.6%, its third session of weakening, to hit 155 per dollar for the first time since July. The drop has taken the yen near levels when Japanese authorities last intervened to prop up its currency, with the nation’s top foreign exchange official warning about the one-sided, sudden moves.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin notched another record high, climbing above $93,000 for the first time, with traders exuberant over President-elect Donald Trump’s rhetorical support for crypto.

In Asia, data set for release includes Australian unemployment, South Korean money supply and Thai consumer confidence.

Inflation Battle

Despite the market relief with Wednesday’s CPI report, the latest figures also underscore the slow and frustrating nature of the battle against inflation, which has often moved sideways — sometimes for months at a time — on its broader path down.

“The in-line CPI print shows that while substantial progress has been made in the fight against elevated inflation, the ‘last mile’ is proving more challenging,” said Josh Jamner at ClearBridge Investments. “Underlying inflationary pressures remain on a pace that is modestly above the Fed’s 2% target. With inflation holding steady, the market narrative should not see a significant shift as a result of today’s data.”

Traders will now shift their focus to US PPI data due later Thursday which is expected to show headline and core producer prices for October rose year-over-year.

At Citigroup Inc., economists maintained their view that the Fed will cut rates by 50 basis points in December after the CPI data.

“While details remain volatile and not quite ‘normal,’ easing wage pressures, falling short-term inflation expectations, and high rates continuing to weigh on housing demand and prices should leave Fed officials comfortable that the path of inflation is slowing,” wrote Citi’s Veronica Clark and Andrew Hollenhorst.

In other commodities, oil edged higher after swinging between gains and losses for much of Wednesday’s trading. Gold slumped for a fourth straight session.

Key events this week:

Eurozone GDP, Thursday

US PPI, jobless claims, Thursday

Fed speakers include Jerome Powell, John Williams and Adriana Kugler, Thursday

China retail sales, industrial production, Friday

US retail sales, Empire manufacturing, industrial production, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures fell 1% as of 7:31 a.m. Tokyo time

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

The euro was little changed at $1.0563

The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.41 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2427 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6487

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.3% to $89,797.51

Ether rose 1% to $3,185.26

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.67%

Commodities

Spot gold fell 1% to $2,572.98 an ounce

