Chinese Tech Stocks Fall 20% in Hong Kong From October High

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks listed in Hong Kong slumped Thursday, taking their loss from a high in October to 20%, as investors reduced positions amid rising geopolitical risks and caution toward earnings.

The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped as much as 3.6% with JD.com Inc and Xiaomi Corp among the top contributors to the gauge’s slide. The sector’s weakness has also weighed on a broader benchmark of Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong, which fell more than 2%.

Chinese stocks have faced renewed selling pressure as US President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet starts to take shape, with those critical of Beijing set to take key posts. That has heightened fears that Sino-American tensions will escalate under the new administration. There’s also caution ahead of earnings from heavyweights Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc. due this week.

“Investors are reducing their risk exposure before going into earnings, and there are also worries about Trump and profit taking from the stimulus-driven rally,” said Vey-Sern Ling, managing director at Union Bancaire Privee.

Shares of Tencent Holdings Ltd. trimmed most of its 2.8% gain Thursday. It delivered a better-than-anticipated 47% surge in profit for the September quarter.

China Tech Stocks Need Earnings Boost Amid Trump, Macro Threats

In the onshore market, the CSI 300 Index closed down 1.7% in its biggest one-day loss since Oct. 15.

