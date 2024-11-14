Singapore’s GIC to Keep Investing in US, Lee Hsien Loong Says

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte. believes in the long-term potential of the US and will continue to invest there even as geopolitical rivalries heat up, according to former prime minister and GIC Chairman Lee Hsien Loong.

More than a third of GIC’s global portfolio is in the US, Lee said in a speech in New York on Wednesday. GIC’s total portfolio saw an average annual return of about 4% over the past 20 years, above the global inflation rate, he said.

GIC also seeks to maintain US assets as a substantial part of its overall portfolio, Lee said. “We have every confidence that this is the correct choice for a fund taking a long-term perspective.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.