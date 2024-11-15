Dutch Soccer Riot Threatens Government as Minister Threatens to Quit

(Bloomberg) -- Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof’s government tumbled into crisis after a minister threatened to quit over alleged racist comments made during cabinet meetings.

Schoof and leaders of the four-party governing coalition held an emergency meeting Friday evening in the latest fallout from antisemitic attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam last week. Benefits and customs minister Nora Achahbar, who is of Moroccan descent, expects to stick with her decision to resign, a spokesperson for the minister said by phone.

Achahbar’s New Social Contract party is part of the coalition led by the Party for Freedom headed by far-right lawmaker Geert Wilders, who has attacked the Netherlands’ Moroccan community after the soccer violence blamed on Palestinian supporters.

“No more Jew hunt in this country, I do not accept it. And punish the perpetrators - especially Moroccans - very severely, take away Dutch nationality and deport them,” Wilders said on social media on Wednesday.

Achahbar objected in particular to a Freedom party official’s failure to distance himself from earlier anti-Moroccan comments by Wilders, the spokesperson said. She also was disheartened by a culture of inappropriate, off-color jokes by fellow cabinet members in recent weeks, according to the spokesperson.

Schoof attributed the attacks against Israeli fans to “a specific group of young people with a migration background.”

The Schoof-led coalition took office in July as the most right-leaning Dutch government in decades. It has been pushing for the strictest-ever immigration policies, tightened border controls, cracked down on asylum seekers and asked the European Union for an opt-out from the EU’s migration and asylum agreement.

The government has been discussing measures including an expansion of police powers and tougher penalties for antisemitism.

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema last week announced security measures such as preventive frisking, a ban on face-covering clothing and a temporary prohibition of demonstrations.

After winning elections in November 2023, Wilders’ ambition of forming a right-wing cabinet proved to be an uphill task and he abandoned his bid for prime minister to move talks forward. The four coalition parties instead picked Schoof, a former spy chief without party affiliation, as prime minister of the EU’s fifth-largest economy.

(Updates with spokesperson confirming resignation threat in second paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.