UK Economy Had Sharper-Than-Forecast Slowdown Last Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- The UK economy cooled by more than expected in the third quarter after a surprise contraction in September as anxiety built over the new Labour government’s fiscal plans.

Gross domestic product rose 0.1% compared to the previous quarter, below the 0.2% gain forecast by economists, data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday. The economy shrank 0.1% in September alone, much worse than the 0.2% growth expected.

The figures marked a disappointing start to Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s promise to turbocharge UK growth to an annual rate of 2.5% and the fastest in the Group of Seven.

The UK economy had seen the quickest growth in the G-7 during the first half of the year, bouncing back rapidly from last year’s mild recession. However, growth slowed sharply from 0.5% in the second quarter.

It appears the economy may have been held back by growing concerns over Labour’s first budget with consumer and business confidence diving in September over worries of potential tax rises. Those fears came to pass as Labour announced £40 billion ($50.7 billion) of tax hikes on Oct. 30, with the bulk being shouldered by businesses.

Services flatlined in September and manufacturing shrank 1%, the ONS said. Only the construction sector grew, expanding an anemic 0.1%.

“These figures suggest that the economy went off the boil even before the budget, as weaker business and consumer confidence helped weaken output across the third quarter, particularly in September,” said Suren Thiru, economics director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. “Following a ‘gangbusters’ first half of the year, the third quarter outturn paints a more realistic picture of the UK’s underlying growth trajectory.”

Hailey Low, associate economist at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, said the weak quarterly figures “reflect the impact of pre-budget uncertainty.”

While the domestic picture has weakened, the global economic backdrop has also darkened in recent weeks. Hanging over Britain’s economic prospects is the threat of a new wave of protectionism triggered by Donald Trump’s election as US president. On Thursday, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey urged Chancellor Rachel Reeves not to retaliate if Trump raises tariffs, as threatened.

Responding to the latest GDP figures, Reeves said: “Improving economic growth is at the heart of everything I am seeking to achieve, which is why I am not satisfied with these numbers.”

Friday’s data are the first quarterly growth figures to cover the period since Labour won power at the July election and introduced swathes of policies to boost growth. The Office for Budget Responsibility has so far resisted handing it growth upgrades that could transform the outlook for the public finances.

The pound held gains after the data, rising 0.1% to $1.2677 amid broad dollar losses. Sterling is still on track for a seventh week of losses, the longest run in a decade.

ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said the slowdown was widespread with “subdued growth across most industries” in the third quarter. Retail and new construction work were up but telecommunications and wholesale declined. On a per person basis, the economy shrank 0.1% in the quarter, reflecting a growing population.

Economists expect the economy to accelerate next year as the cost-of-living crisis fades and interest rate cuts by the BOE start to feed through. Private sector forecasts suggest growth will pick up from 1% this year to 1.3% in 2025, remaining well below the ambitious levels Starmer has pledged.

The BOE will also be watching the GDP figures closely, as it slowly unwinds the 14 back-to-back interest rate rises it made to tackle inflation. It has signaled a gradual pace of rate cuts, partly due to expectations of the budget lifting inflation again.

