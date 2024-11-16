China Will Host APEC Summit in 2026, Xi Jinping Announces

Xi Jinping, Chinas president, during a bilateral meeting Dina Boluarte, Perus president, not pictured, at the Government Palace in Lima, Peru, on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Leaders from the US, China, Brazil and elsewhere in Asia and the Americas gather in Lima for a week of high-level meetings and summitry, with trade and tariffs on the agenda as will mineral rights, rule of law, and, of course, democracy.

(Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping announced that China will host the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in 2026, which would bring leaders from the 21-member group — including potentially US President-elect Donald Trump — to the world’s second-biggest economy.

Xi made the remarks on Saturday at the APEC summit in Peru, where he is set to meet with US President Joe Biden later in the day.

China is “looking forward to deepen cooperation with APEC nations,” Xi said, according to state-run CCTV.

Although US-China relations have stabilized of late, Trump’s threats to impose 60% tariffs on goods shipped from the Asian nation threaten to roil ties once again. At the APEC summit in Peru this week, Xi has reached out to US allies and sought to portray himself as a defender of the international trading system.

