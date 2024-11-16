Man-yi Intensifies Into Super Typhoon, Threatening Philippines

(Bloomberg) -- Tropical cyclone Man-yi has strengthened into a super typhoon, threatening to bring intense rains and high waves on the Philippines’ main island that’s still reeling from a string of storms in recent weeks.

Man-yi — known locally as Pepito — has top sustained winds of 185 kilometers (115 miles) an hour, according to the weather bureau’s latest advisory. The storm is forecast to hit land around the island province of Catanduanes Saturday night or early Sunday, then slightly weaken as it crosses the main island Luzon.

The super typhoon may cause a storm surge that brings “life-threatening” flooding and high waves on low-lying areas, the weather bureau said. Intense rainfall is also expected in the main island’s southern parts and some central islands.

Residents in the super typhoon’s path have fled to safer ground. The Manila capital region was placed under the lowest wind signal.

The Philippines is among the most vulnerable to climate change-related weather events, hit by an average of 20 typhoons annually. Economic growth slowed last quarter partly due to the impact of storms on agriculture and tourism.

