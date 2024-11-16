Xi Calls for Peace in Korea in Meeting With Yoon, Yonhap Reports

Yoon Suk Yeol during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Lima, Peru, on Nov. 15.

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said he doesn’t want to see geopolitical tensions on the Korean Peninsula and called for a peaceful solution, Yonhap News reported.

Xi made the remarks at a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Lima, Yonhap said, citing the Korean presidential office. It’s the first exchange between the two leaders since they met in Bali in 2022 for the G-20 summit.

Xi’s comment came after North Korea test-fired a new intercontinental ballistic missile late last month and Pyongyang deployed troops to Russia to engage in the war against Ukraine.

Yoon urged Xi to play a “constructive role” in resolving geopolitical tensions, Yonhap said.

Both leaders suggested that they visit each other’s countries, Yonhap said. South Korea is planning to host the APEC summit in 2025.

