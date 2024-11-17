Bangladesh’s Interim Leader Yunus Urges ‘Patience’ for Election

(Bloomberg) -- Bangladesh’s interim government will complete essential reforms before setting the roadmap for an election, Muhammad Yunus, head of the administration, said in an televised address to the nation.

“Until then, I ask for your patience,” he said, adding “reform is the enduring vitality of the nation.”

Bangladesh started taking necessary steps to organize the national poll, with the Election Commission to be formed within a few days. The commission will be able to start updating the voter list and other tasks directly related to a “free and fair” election.

For the first time, the government is working to ensure that expatriate Bangladeshis can exercise voting rights through postal ballots.

