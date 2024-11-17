Nvidia Faces New Chip Server Design Snag, The Information Says

(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. has in recent months asked suppliers to change the design of the server racks for its new Blackwell graphics processing unit due to an overheating problem, leading to worries about delays, the Information reported, citing company employees, customers and suppliers who weren’t identified.

The changes to the Blackwell racks have come late in the production process, according to the technology-focused publication. Nvidia hasn’t notified customers of a delay.

A spokesperson for Nvidia declined to comment to the Information on whether the company has finalized the Blackwell rack designs.

The company already hit engineering snags in the development of its Blackwell chip lineup, slowing the release by at least a quarter.

Nvidia, the world’s most valuable company by market capitalization, releases quarterly earnings on Nov. 20.

