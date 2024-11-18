BOE’s Greene Says Budget Fuels Inflation, Warns on Wages

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England policymaker Megan Greene warned Labour’s budget will increase employment costs and push up inflation, speaking at an event in London on Monday.

Companies “might go ahead and push higher costs through to end users, so that would involve higher prices,” Greene said, adding firms’ response would impact growth and inflation. “Firms could also respond to this by reducing employment, or they could just reduce hours worked.”

Greene also said:

The budget “will probably raise inflation by just under half a percentage point at the peak, which is one year out before coming down”

Services inflation and pay growth are coming down, but remain too high to be consistent with the BOE’s 2% target

Risk is that wages will remain stickier than assumed

Says risk of cutting rates too early or too aggressively is a greater risk than going a bit more slowly

