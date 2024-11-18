Bombardier UK Bribery Probe Closed as SFO Defers to US, Canada

(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s Serious Fraud Office closed its investigation into bribery and corruption allegations at Bombardier Inc., deferring to comparable probes in the US and Canada.

The SFO opened its investigation into the company’s dealings with PT Garuda Indonesia in 2020. The airline ordered Bombardier CRJ regional jets, with the first delivery in 2012. The overseas authorities are best placed to progress with the case, the prosecutor said in a statement Monday.

The UK prosecutor will work with investigators in other countries to “deliver justice globally,” the SFO said.

Spokespeople for Bombardier didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.