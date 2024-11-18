Indian Gas Providers’ Shares Sink as Supply Cut to Hit Margins

(Bloomberg) -- Indian city gas distributors’ stocks tumbled Monday after the government cut allocations of natural gas for a second month, triggering analyst downgrades.

The shares of Indraprastha Gas Ltd. slumped nearly 20%, the most in over twelve years, while that of Mahanagar Gas Ltd. fell more than 18%. Brokerages including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jefferies Financial Group downgraded both the stocks after the gas distributors said allocation decreased by as much as 20%.

The selloff has erased all the stock gains of 2024 for major players in the industry. Both Mahanagar and Indraprastha said that the move will impact their profitability and that they’re exploring ways to bridge the supply shortfall.

The cut for a second month suggests “cheap domestic gas will soon be taken away fully,” Jefferies analysts wrote in a note. The companies would have to hike prices by 10% to maintain margins at the levels seen before the reduction in allocation, lowering discounts to alternate fuels and affecting volume growth, they said.

Shares of Gujarat Gas Ltd. and Adani Total Gas Ltd. also declined, falling 9% and 4.6%, respectively.

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley also see a hike in the prices of gas as retailers debate growth and margins.

