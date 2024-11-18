Māori Warriors Lead Thousands in March on New Zealand Parliament

Hikoi members leave Waitangi Park and walk along the streets heading towards Parliament in Wellington on Nov. 19. Photographer: Joe Allison/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of protesters including Māori warriors in traditional dress marched on New Zealand’s parliament Tuesday in opposition to a draft law that they say would erode the rights of indigenous people.

The march, or hīkoi, began in the far north last week and culminated in capital city Wellington. Warriors wielding spears and clubs led protesters through the city streets to the steps of parliament buildings, where they sang and waved flags. Organizers put their number at as many as 30,000, while police estimated around 20,000.

Māori and their supporters are angered by a piece of legislation put forward by the libertarian ACT Party, a junior government coalition member, that seeks to define the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi, the 1840 agreement between Māori chiefs and the British Crown that is considered the nation’s founding document.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s National Party has said it won’t support the bill past first reading, but allowing its introduction to parliament for debate has fueled racial tensions.

ACT leader David Seymour says the way the Treaty is being interpreted by the courts gives greater rights to Māori on the basis of race. His bill seeks to define Treaty principles to ensure that “everyone is equal before the law.”

But critics are scathing of what they see as an attempt to undermine a greater voice for Māori after decades of discrimination that has resulted in them being over-represented in poverty and crime statistics.

“Far from promoting genuine equality, the bill represents a thinly veiled attempt to centralize power and resources, which will further marginalize Māori communities already impacted by historic and systemic inequities,” said Don Tamihere, Archbishop of the Anglican Church in Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia.

The ACT Party, which got 8.6% of the vote at last year’s election, is one of three parties in a center-right coalition led by Luxon’s National Party. Luxon agreed to allow the introduction of the Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi Bill as part of negotiations to form the coalition government, but won’t support it into law.

It has nevertheless become a flash point for discontent with government policies that some consider anti-Māori, such as moves to reduce the prominence and use of Māori language in public departments.

Police said the hīkoi has been peaceful with no reported issues.

