Thai Economy Grows 3%, Beats Estimates on Exports, Stimulus

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s economy expanded faster than expected in the third quarter as slowing private consumption was countered by improving exports as well as spending by the government, which is planning further stimulus to sustain the growth momentum.

Gross domestic product in the three months through September rose 3.0% from a year earlier, the National Economic and Social Development Council said Monday. That compares with the 2.4% median estimate in a Bloomberg News survey and a revised 2.2% pace for the second quarter. The economy expanded 1.2% quarter-on-quarter, compared with a median estimate for 0.8% growth.

Despite the pickup, Thailand’s full-year growth is set to fall short of its neighbors like Indonesia, which recently posted a 4.95% quarterly expansion, and Malaysia, where GDP rose 5.3% in the same period. Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s administration will meet on Tuesday to consider additional stimulus measures, possibly including more cash handouts, to ensure the recovery extends through next year.

Government spending will be the main driver propelling economic growth in 2025, subsequently extending support to private consumption and tourism,” NESDC chief Danucha Pichayanan said at a briefing in Bangkok, noting that cash handouts will help boost the economy in the fourth quarter.

The NESDC forecast 2.6% GDP growth for this year and an expansion of 2.3%-3.3% for 2025, but Danucha cautioned that US President-elect Donald Trump’s trade policy may spur uncertainty over shipments because of trade barriers.

The baht was little changed, while Thailand’s benchmark stock index gained as much as 0.6% after growth beat expectations, more than Southeast Asia’s MSCI Asean stock index’s 0.3% gain.

“Public investment expanded for the first time in six quarters,” the NESDC said in a statement. Exports “of goods and services and government consumption expenditure showed favorable growth. Nonetheless, private consumption decelerated and private investments contracted.”

Total investment rose 5.2%, the first gain in four quarters and a reversal of a 6.1% contraction in the three months through June, the statistics show. Private investment dropped by 2.5%, having fallen 6.8% in the previous quarter.

Other data underscored the importance of government spending to the country’s recovery, and the statement noted a “slowdown in both business and household loans, driven by tightened lending practices from financial institutions in response to deteriorating credit quality.”

Public investment grew by more than 25% in the third quarter, marking the first expansion in six quarters, after a 4% decline in the previous quarter.

There were positives on the trade front, with export volumes and value picking up and delivering a roughly $5.8 billion surplus. Export items with increased values included rice, rubber, computers and computers parts, and telecommunications equipment.

Those with lower values included automotive, petroleum products and electrical appliances.

