US, Philippines Sign New Military Deal Before Trump’s Return

(Bloomberg) -- The US and the Philippines on Monday signed a deal on military information sharing, bolstering ties two months before Donald Trump assumes the presidency.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro inked the General Security of Military Information Agreement in Manila. The pact allows the sharing of classified defense information between the two countries at a time of growing assertiveness from Beijing over the South China Sea and Taiwan.

The agreement also streamlines foreign military sales for certain classified technologies, paving the way for further cooperation on defense equipment between the US and the Philippines. It also lays the groundwork for future security deals.

The defense allies are moving to solidify ties that were strengthened under US President Joe Biden and Philippine leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr., as Trump’s return to the White House in January could shake up geopolitical dynamics around the world.

