Asian Stocks to Tread Cautiously Ahead of Nvidia: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were poised for a sluggish start as traders assess heightened geopolitical risks while awaiting the latest earnings from the world’s most valuable company. Bitcoin extended its post-election rally.

Shares edged lower in Sydney and futures pointed to small declines in Tokyo and Hong Kong, with US contracts little changed. Wall Street benchmarks reversed earlier losses spurred by Ukraine’s first strike in Russia with US missiles and President Vladimir Putin’s approval of an updated nuclear doctrine. Haven assets including Treasuries and gold rose.

“The geopolitical headlines related to Ukraine created some selling pressure in equities in the morning, but stocks quickly rebounded to finish the day higher as investors are anticipating” Nvidia Corp. earnings, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts said in a note. “A nice beat seems widely anticipated.”

Traders are turning their focus to Nvidia as the chipmaker prepares to report later on Wednesday. The stock at the forefront of the artificial-intelligence boom rose 4.9% on Tuesday, leading gains in the S&P 500. Trading in options signals the results will be the most-important catalyst left this year — more than the Federal Reserve’s December meeting, according to Barclays Plc strategists.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin set another all-time high, supported by a series of developments highlighting the deepening embrace of the digital-asset industry in the US under crypto cheerleader Donald Trump.

The president-elect announced Tuesday he was tapping Cantor Fitzgerald LP Chief Executive Officer Howard Lutnick to lead the Commerce Department, a key role in facilitating Trump’s tariff and trade policies.

The S&P 500 added 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.7%. A gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps advanced 1.7%. US 10-year yields slid two basis points to 4.40%, while Australia’s equivalent was steady in early trading.

Gold held two days of gains on Wednesday. Oil was little changed, after paring advances on reports that Iran agreed to stop producing near bomb-grade uranium, a move some traders interpreted as designed to avoid maximum-pressure sanctions.

Key events this week:

China loan prime rates, Wednesday

Nvidia earnings, Wednesday

Fed’s Lisa Cook and Michelle Bowman speak, Wednesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed factory index, Thursday

Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing & Services PMI, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, S&P Global Manufacturing & Services PMI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures fell 0.4% as of 8:28 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $92,178.96

Ether rose 0.6% to $3,115.04

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.55%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $69.29 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

