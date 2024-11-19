China Says SUV Plowed Into Crowd of People Outside a School

(Bloomberg) -- China said an SUV rammed into a crowd at a primary school, leaving multiple people injured — an incident that comes with the nation on edge due to a string of violent attacks.

The latest incident occurred Tuesday morning at a primary school in Changde, a city of some 5 million in the central province of Hunan, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. It added that “multiple students and adults were injured” but said the exact number wasn’t yet known.

Parents and school security personnel subdued the driver at the scene, said Xinhua, which didn’t give a motive or say whether the incident was an intentional attack.

China was stunned last week when a man rammed his small four-wheel drive into pedestrians outside a sports center in the southern city of Zhuhai. Some 35 people were killed and dozens of others injured in the deadliest known act of civilian violence since President Xi Jinping rolled out a sprawling surveillance system intended to secure his nation.

Later, a stabbing attack in the eastern province of Jiangsu left some eight people dead.

The incidents, along with others this year including at schools, have prompted Chinese authorities to call for stronger security measures. Internet users in the nation have linked some of the attacks to the nation’s economic difficulties.

--With assistance from Josh Xiao.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.