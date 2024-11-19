China’s Alibaba Markets Its First Dollar Bonds Since 2021

(Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is marketing its first public dollar bonds in nearly four years, part of a dual-currency transaction by the Chinese internet heavyweight to repay offshore debt and repurchase equity.

The company is issuing dollar notes in as many as three parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private details. Price guidance for the longest portion of the offering, a 30-year bond, is 1.05 percentage point above comparable Treasuries. Initial talk was a premium of around 1.30 percentage point.

The deal has attracted about $18 billion of orders, $13 billion of which was ahead of the US open.

Alibaba is also selling notes in offshore yuan in as many as four tranches, a separate person said. Overall, the company could raise about $5 billion, Bloomberg News reported last week. Alibaba in May sold a $5 billion of convertible notes in a private offering.

An Alibaba spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The offering comes as Chinese issuers have bolstered dollar-bond issuance as the country unveiled fresh stimulus efforts and the Federal Reserve started cutting its policy rate in the US. Sales more than doubled in October from a year earlier, also occurring as spreads on Asian issuers’ dollar notes were recently at their lowest-ever levels in the secondary market.

Meanwhile, Alibaba last week reported anemic growth in its core Chinese e-commerce business for the quarter ended Sept. 30, dragging on results that benefited from progress from international and cloud divisions.

