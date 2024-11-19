Iran to Stop Producing Near Bomb-Grade Uranium, IAEA Says

(Bloomberg) -- Iran has agreed to stop producing uranium enriched close to the level required for nuclear weapons, a sign the Islamic Republic may be ready to resolve a standoff with the West over its atomic activities.

Monitors from the International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday that Iran has begun implementing measures “aimed at stopping the increase of its stockpile,” according to a 12-page report seen by Bloomberg News. The Islamic Republic’s engineers have already taken the first steps necessary to cap output, the IAEA wrote.

Iran’s commitment followed discussions between IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian this month in Tehran. While the IAEA still needs to finalize investigations into past Iranian activities, a cap on Iran’s stockpile “would be important” to start rebuilding trust, Grossi wrote in the report.

Iran began enriching uranium at up to 60% levels in 2021. That material could quickly be upgraded to the 90% level typically used in nuclear weapons, prompting concern across Europe and the U.S.

The IAEA’s safeguards report is the last before US President-Elect Donald Trump takes office in January, and speculation has been rife about how his administration will address relations with Iran. During his first term that ended in 2021, Trump withdrew the US from an international agreement that capped Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief, imposing a policy on the Islamic Republic dubbed “maximum pressure.”

Under President Joe Biden, Iran has become increasingly embroiled in conflict with US ally Israel. The two countries have twice exchanged direct fire this year, while Tehran-backed militant groups have been battling Israel in both Lebanon and Gaza.

Iran still has enough fuel on hand to produce a handful of warheads, the IAEA said, giving it room to maneuver should its leadership make a political decision to move forward with nuclear armament.

The IAEA’s 35-member board of governors is scheduled to convene in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Wednesday to discuss Iran’s nuclear work.

