Morgan Stanley, Goldman CEOs Call for Greater China Transparency

(Bloomberg) -- The top bosses from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley called for greater transparency from China and for eased movement of capital to restore the appetite of global investors.

While acknowledging there were some “green shoots” now being seen in the Chinese economy, Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer Ted Pick said there was still need for greater transparency in Chinese regulations and policy making.

Battling deflation will take time, he said at Hong Kong’s third annual Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit. “The name of the game is to reignite consumer confidence,” he said.

Speaking on the same panel, his counterpart at Goldman Sachs, David Solomon, said there was still a combination of issues that has kept global investors from deploying capital in the world’s second-largest economy.

Given the difficulty over the past five years to get capital out, “I think messages around the ability to both attract capital, and have capital come in and come out are very important for global investors,” he said.

The comments came after China’s policymakers and top regulators vowed at an earlier panel to continue its opening up to foreign investors and firms, in their first public appearances with global financial luminaries at a major conference in Hong Kong.

Chinese officials have ratcheted up the frequency of interactions with global banks in recent weeks to gather their perspectives on the nation’s stimulus measures. The securities regulator has especially had an interest in revisions global banks make to their economic forecasts and analyzing daily flows to understand foreign investment trends, people familiar with the matter said.

China has rolled out a raft of stimulus measures since September to put the domestic economy back on its feet, followed by a promise to use more “forceful” fiscal policies next year to drive growth.

Solomon said more confidence as well as the continuing opening of the capital markets are very important.

