Xpeng Earnings Beat Estimates As New EV Models Bolster Sales

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric vehicle-maker Xpeng Inc. reported a narrower-than-estimated third-quarter loss as popular new models improved sales.

The automaker’s non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders shrank to 1.5 billion yuan for the three months ending in September, according to a statement Tuesday. That was better than the average analyst estimate of a 1.6 billion yuan deficit. Revenue jumped 18.4% from the same period a year ago to 10.1 billion yuan, versus expectations for 9.9 billion yuan.

Gross margin was 15.3%, the highest quarterly figure since it listed in the US in 2020.

“Through technology-driven cost reductions and significant quarter-over-quarter volume growth, our gross margin reached historical high at 15.3%, achieving the fifth consecutive quarterly margin improvement,” said Brian Gu, the vice-chairman and co-president, in a statement on Tuesday.

The company delivered 46,533 cars in the third quarter, which beat analyst estimates. Xpeng’s guidance for the fourth quarter beat estimates on both key metrics, with the company forecasting sales of 87,000 to 91,000 units — higher than the average estimate of 73,960 — and revenue of between 15.3 billion yuan and 16.2 billion yuan, ahead of the estimated 14.7 billion yuan.

Xpeng is on track for a strong finish to the year, delivering a record-high total of around 24,000 vehicles in October. Still, annual sales are lagging the company’s goal, with deliveries of 122,478 cars in the first 10 months less than half of its annual target of 280,000.

The company unveiled in November a range-extended EV platform called the Kunpeng which allows vehicles to drive up to 1,400 kilometers powered by an electric battery and a small gasoline engine that charges the cell. The range-extended segment has been enjoying a surge in popularity in China and beyond due to its longer driving distances and relative affordability compared to battery-only EVs. Xpeng’s range-extended EVs are expected to start mass production starting from late 2025, according to Chinese media reports.

The rising momentum and new products are driving a rally in the EV maker’s shares, which have almost doubled since hitting a multi-year low in August. The refreshed P7+ sedan, which went on sale earlier this month, has been an instant hit, receiving more than 31,500 orders within hours of being launched, according to local media. The company’s mass-market Mona 03 saw sales surpass 10,000 units for September and October.

Xpeng’s collaboration with Volkswagen AG is continuing to drive its income from services, which reached 1.3 billion yuan in the third quarter, up 91% year on year. The Guangzhou-based EV maker said in August it would jointly develop electrical architecture for all locally produced vehicles based on VW’s China Main platform and Modular Electric Drive Matrix platform.

