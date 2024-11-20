7-Eleven Owner Surges on Report Ito Family Seeks Deal by End-2024

A 7-Eleven convenience store, operated by Seven & i Holdings Co., at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. Japanese government approval could be a major roadblock in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.s attempts to acquire Seven & i Holdings Co., if it proceeds. Regardless of whether the buyout offer is friendly or hostile, the deal could be blocked or the terms of agreement changed, should authorities deem it a national security risk.

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Seven & i Holdings Co. jumped as much as 10% in early Tokyo trading after Japanese broadcaster NHK reported the founding family of the retail giant is looking to complete a deal to take the company private by the end of this year.

A special-purpose company established by the founding family and other parties is working on a plan to conduct a takeover bid for the entire firm, and is looking to raise more than ¥8 trillion ($51.7 billion) from megabanks and US financial institutions, according to the report, citing people familiar with the matter.

The timing of an Ito family bid is “much shortened” compared with Alimentation Couche-Tard’s bid, and the family has no other consolidated business that may threaten anti-consumer behavior, analyst Travis Lundy wrote in a note on Smartkarma.

Seven & i is considering a management buyout to take itself private with funding from banks, Itochu Corp. and the founding Ito family in a transaction that could be worth around ¥9 trillion, people with knowledge of the matter have earlier said. Any deal could be presented as an option for shareholders in the event that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. becomes more aggressive with its pursuit of Seven & i and makes a tender offer, the people have said.

