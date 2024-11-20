Asian Stocks to Slip as Nvidia Fails to Impress: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities were set for early declines, reflecting a muted mood on Wall Street that was amplified by Nvidia Corp.’s lackluster revenue forecast. Treasury yields and the dollar rose, while Bitcoin set a fresh record.

Futures for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped early Thursday after Nvidia met third-quarter revenue and earnings expectations, but failed to meet the highest estimates for future revenue. Earlier Wednesday, US equity benchmarks were largely unchanged while stock futures for Japan and Hong Kong fell Thursday. Australian shares were little changed.

An index of the dollar rose 0.4% Wednesday, helped along by higher Treasury yields and haven demand for the US currency as geopolitical tensions escalated. Ukraine used British cruise missiles against Russian targets for the first time during the conflict. The increase in yields, which reflects a decline in bond prices, partly reflected a lackluster auction for 20-year US government debt.

The tepid response to Nvidia’s earnings may ripple across global markets, given the size of the world’s largest company by market value and its role in the artificial intelligence boom.

“The health of the market being driven by results of individual companies in itself points to a certain element of fragility,” said Subitha Subramaniam, chief economist at Sarasin & Partners. “Is it sufficient that they beat, is it sufficient that they beat by a big margin? We are hanging on every statement of the CEO.”

Meanwhile, investors in Asia will be looking to gauge the effect of a US indictment of Gautam Adani, one of India’s richest people, and other executives over the alleged payment of more than $250 million in bribes. The probe looked into whether there were improper payments made to officials in India for favorable treatment on an energy project.

Data set for release in Asia includes exports for South Korea, the current account balance for Indonesia and inflation in Hong Kong. Turkey will deliver an interest rate decision.

Elsewhere, Japan’s largest labor union chief is calling for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s government to accelerate efforts to boost wages.

Bitcoin set another all-time high, supported by a series of developments highlighting the deepening embrace of the digital-asset industry in the US under crypto cheerleader Trump. The world’s largest cryptocurrency is fast approaching $100,000, helped along by MicroStrategy Inc.’s massive purchases.

More Cuts

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins said more interest-rate cuts are needed, but policymakers should proceed carefully to avoid moving too quickly or too slowly. Swaps market pricing indicated a less than 50% chance the Fed will cut rates again in December.

Traders are also monitoring President-elect Donald Trump’s administration picks, especially his selection for the Treasury secretary role. Former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh and Apollo Global Management’s Marc Rowan are contenders, according to people familiar with the matter. Meanwhile, Trump tapped Cantor Fitzgerald LP Chief Executive Officer Howard Lutnick to lead the Commerce Department, a key role to facilitate his tariff and trade policies.

“As I look at the Treasury secretary race, I want to see exactly who is in that role because the tax policies, the debt limit all come back,” Ed Mills, Washington policy analyst at Raymond James, told Bloomberg Television. “We need to see exactly how that person has a relationship with the Federal Reserve, because monetary policy will quickly figure into all of this.”

Gold was flat early Thursday after notching its third daily advance in the prior session. Oil prices retreated Wednesday after a strong rally earlier in the week leaving West Texas Intermediate around $68 per barrel.

Key events this week:

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed factory index, Thursday

Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing & Services PMI, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, S&P Global Manufacturing & Services PMI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 8:17 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

The euro was unchanged at $1.0544

The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.32 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2495 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6508

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $94,069.32

Ether fell 0.4% to $3,068.74

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.58%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $69.06 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

