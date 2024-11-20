Societe Generale’s Greater China Rates, Currency Co-Heads Depart

(Bloomberg) -- Melissa Teo and Bing Chen, co-heads of foreign-exchange and interest rates for greater China at Societe Generale SA, have departed the firm, according to people familiar with the matter.

Teo and Bing Chen were both based in Hong Kong, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing personnel matters.

When contacted via LinkedIn, Teo declined to comment while Bing Chen was not immediately available. A spokeswoman at Societe Generale said the firm does not comment on individual employee matters, when contacted through email.

Bing Chen was formerly executive director macro sales at UBS Group AG in Hong Kong, according to the LinkedIn profile. Teo previously worked at Merrill Lynch and RBC Capital Markets before joining Societe Generale in 2010, her LinkedIn profile showed.

