US Will Provide Land Mines to Ukraine After Approval on Missiles

UNSPECIFIED, UKRAINE - JULY 31: A Ukrainian de-mining sapper who gave the name Pavlo demonstrates how Russian forces place an anti-personnel mine on top of a fragmentation grenade, as Ukrainian soldiers of the 128th Brigade of the Territorial Defense pause from their duties on the southern counteroffensive frontline to refresh their trench-storming and anti-mine tactics, after playing a role in pushing Ukraines frontline five miles south and the recent capture of the village of Staromaiorske, despite slow overall Ukrainian progress against heavily mined Russian defenses in southern Ukraine, on July 31, 2023. Heavily mined and densely fortified Russian positions have slowed Ukraines long-expected counteroffensive, on one Ukrainian axis of advance to the east and two axes in the south, including this one toward the Black Sea port city of Berdiansk, which military analysts say aims to cut off Russias direct access to the occupied Crimean Peninsula. (Photo by Scott Peterson/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- The US will provide Ukraine with antipersonnel land mines to blunt the advance of Russian troops, an official familiar with the decision said, the latest effort by the Biden administration to bolster support for Kyiv ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The mines the US will send to Ukraine are “non-persistent,” becoming inert after a pre-set period that can last from a few hours to two weeks, according to the person, who was granted anonymity to discuss the policy.

The decision, reported earlier by the Washington Post, came about after President Joe Biden dropped his long-standing opposition to long-range strikes on Russia with the American-made Army Tactical Missile Systems, known as ATACMS. Washington’s shift on missile strikes came about after North Korean troops arrived to support Russian forces on the battlefield.

Earlier: Russia’s War Against Ukraine Enters a Dangerous New Chapter

Ukraine took advantage of the ATACMS approval to strike a military base on Russian territory. Moscow, which has warned against such actions, stepped up its threat of a nuclear response to conventional attacks.

The Biden administration has vowed to expedite weapons deliveries and other support for Ukraine ahead of Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20. The president-elect has repeatedly criticized Biden’s approach to the war and promised to end the conflict even before taking office.

