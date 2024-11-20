Xi and Lula Seek Synergy Between Their Infrastructure Programs

Xi Jinping, Chinas president, left, and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil's president, during an arrival ceremony at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. In around a dozen meetings with world leaders over the course of a week in South America, Xi repeatedly sought assurances that nations would defend the international free trade system, as US President-elect Donald Trump threatens to place 60% tariffs on Chinese goods. Photographer: Ton Molina/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva agreed to combine efforts between their infrastructure plans during talks in Brasilia.

“We will establish synergies between Brazil’s development strategies, such as the New Industry Brazil (NIB), the Growth Acceleration Program, the South American Integration Routes Program, and the Ecological Transformation Plan, and the Belt and Road Initiative,” Lula said after hosting Xi for a state visit, right after a Group of 20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

While Brazil isn’t formally joining China’s Belt and Road initiative, Xi used the same words to describe the partnership: the goal, he told journalists at Lula’s residential palace, is to “establish synergies” between Beijing’s signature investment pact and Brazil’s growth strategy.

Brazil’s embrace of Beijing underscores an ongoing shift away from the US as it seeks to move up the value chain and develop economically. Lula is seeking to transform his commodities-heavy economy with Chinese investments, hoping to take advantage of Xi’s signature Belt and Road infrastructure initiative without formally joining.

Closer ties between the two BRICS nations have triggered worries in the Biden administration, which cautioned Brazil against deeper engagement with China. US Trade Representative Katherine Tai last month warned Brazil to consider the risks of joining the BRI.

Given President-elect Donald Trump’s calls for tariffs of up to 60% on Chinese imports, his administration threatens to be more aggressive still in confronting allies willing to break ranks on Beijing.

