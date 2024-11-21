Bain-Backed Kioxia Plans Tokyo IPO at $4.8 Billion Valuation

Kioxia Corp.'s Kitakami plant in Kitakami, Iwate Prefecture, Japan, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Flash-memory maker Kioxia, the former unit of Toshiba Corp, will build a new factory on the same site as its Kitakami facility in Iwate. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Kioxia Holdings Corp. plans to debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in mid-December at a value of about ¥750 billion ($4.8 billion), fast-tracking the move to stay relevant in the competitive memory sector.

The bourse is likely to approve the Bain-backed chipmaker’s initial public offering on Friday, said a person familiar with the matter. The indicative price of the offering, which was first reported by Reuters, may change depending on market demand, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing matters that are private.

The listing takes advantage of a new structure designed to speed up the IPO process.

The long-delayed IPO of the NAND flash memory maker comes as the technological gap between it and sector leader Samsung Electronics Co. widens. A successful debut would give Kioxia, the No.3 NAND maker, the money to ramp up capacity and capitalize on a recovery in chip prices.

Shareholder Bain Capital holds 56% of the company, while Toshiba Corp. owns 41% and Hoya Corp. has 3%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Spun out from Toshiba in 2018, Kioxia remains reliant on one type of memory, making it more vulnerable than rivals Samsung and SK Hynix Inc. to market downturns. Since shelving a plan to IPO in October 2020, a prolonged slump in the price of NAND, used for storage in desktop PCs and smartphones, has depressed Kioxia’s ability to invest and expand its offerings to keep up. It only recently emerged from six straight quarters of operating losses.

Earlier this year, the company had eyed an IPO in October, but that had been postponed. Kioxia was then seeking to debut between this December and June next year, Bloomberg reported earlier.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.